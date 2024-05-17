West Bengal: CBI to open camp office in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will open a camp office in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali to probe into the alleged illegal land-grabbing, extortion and sexual harassment of women.

Sources said that two platoons of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed in Sandeshkhali to provide security for the camp office.

The camp office will increase the pace of the investigation as the CBI officials will not have to commute daily from Kolkata to Sandeshkhali.

It will also ease the process of filing complaints by the local people who are not accustomed to the process of filing the same through emails. The locals will also be able to file their complaints at the camp office instead of commuting to Kolkata.

However, sources, said that besides the process of physical filing of the complaints the system of e-filing will also continue.

Also, the CBI officials will be able to conduct the questioning of the witnesses or interrogation of the suspects from the camp office instead of summoning them to the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata.

Sources added that the decision has also been taken following allegations that there is pressure on a section of the local women to withdraw their complaints of sexual harassment. As the CBI officials will operate from ground zero, it will help build faith among the victims while threats to victims can also be avoided to a great extent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.