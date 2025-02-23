Hyderabad’s Top Celebrity Owned Restaurants

Hyderabad is home to several celebrity-owned restaurants that blend star power with exceptional dining experiences. Designed and inspired by Tollywood icons, these eateries range from elegant fine dining spots to cozy cafes. Food lovers can indulge in diverse cuisines while soaking in a touch of glamour. Here’s a look at some must-visit spots:

Rana Daggubati's Sanctuary – Bar & Kitchen

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What to expect: Located in Film Nagar, this luxurious restaurant offers a serene and sophisticated ambiance amidst the city’s bustle. Sanctuary – Bar & Kitchen is actually a transformed version of Rana Daggubati’s old family home, now converted into an upscale dining spot. The restaurant features private dining rooms, a stylish bar, and breathtaking artwork and murals, making it an ideal space for an intimate yet grand dining experience. The menu offers a mix of global cuisines, ensuring a fine-dining experience like no other.

Anand Devarakonda's Good Vibes Only Cafe

Location: Khajaguda, Hyderabad

What to expect: Co-owned by actor Anand Devarakonda, this lively cafe is perfect for those who enjoy a casual yet vibrant atmosphere. The menu features an eclectic mix of comfort foods like burgers, pizzas, pastas, and Turkish eggs. The cafe also takes its coffee seriously, sourcing its beans from Coorg to ensure a high-quality caffeine fix. It’s the perfect hangout spot for students, young professionals, and coffee enthusiasts.

Naga Chaitanya's Shoyu

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

What to expect: If you’re a fan of pan-Asian cuisine, Naga Chaitanya’s cloud kitchen, Shoyu, is a must-try. This delivery-only concept offers a gourmet take on Asian dishes, including sushi, Thai curries, baos, dimsums, and more. Shoyu is one of the first cloud kitchens in Hyderabad to bring high-quality Asian flavors straight to your doorstep.

Allu Arjun's Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What to expect: Known for his impeccable style, Allu Arjun has brought the iconic American sports bar and grill, Buffalo Wild Wings (B-Dubs), to Hyderabad. This lively eatery features a spacious lounge, plush seating, and multiple large-screen LED TVs for an immersive sports-viewing experience. The menu highlights its signature chicken wings with a variety of sauces, along with a selection of Indian-inspired dishes like basil grilled fish and grilled paneer skewers.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's AN Restaurant

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What to expect: A reflection of elegance and grandeur, AN Restaurant is a venture by celebrity couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. The restaurant, which includes Asian Namrata and Minerva Coffee Shop, is inspired by the grandeur of palaces. With a blend of Indian and international dishes, the restaurant offers an exquisite fine-dining experience for those who appreciate luxurious settings and flavorful food.

Nagarjuna's N Grill & N Asian

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What to expect: Owned by legendary actor Nagarjuna, this upscale eatery offers a blend of Italian, Continental, Pan-Asian, European, and Mediterranean cuisines. The restaurant stands out for its sophisticated interiors featuring stone walls and wooden grilled shelves, creating a warm yet stylish ambiance. A well-curated selection of mocktails adds to the charm of the dining experience.