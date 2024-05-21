Hrithik Roshan and NTR's Playful Banter

Fans are abuzz with excitement as Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan exchanged playful banter with Tollywood star Jr NTR on his birthday. The social media interaction has further fueled anticipation for their upcoming collaboration in the highly awaited “War 2.”

Hrithik took to Twitter to wish Jr NTR a happy birthday, sharing a heartfelt message and a playful nod to their upcoming film. “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! May you have a fantastic year ahead. Let’s bring our A-game to the battlefield in War 2!” Hrithik wrote. Jr NTR, known for his charisma and powerful performances, responded with equal enthusiasm, expressing his eagerness to work alongside Hrithik.

This brief yet electrifying exchange has fans eagerly awaiting the chemistry between the two powerhouses on the big screen. “War 2,” a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster “War,” promises to be a high-octane action spectacle. With Hrithik and Jr NTR joining forces, it’s set to be an unmissable cinematic event.