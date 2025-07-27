Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Film Drops After Big Opening

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu witnessed a huge opening but has struggled to maintain momentum at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film managed to collect just over ₹9 crore on its third day, highlighting a steep decline compared to its impressive start.

The historical action drama, which released on Thursday, had a massive first-day collection of ₹34.75 crore. Including Wednesday's preview shows, which added ₹12.75 crore, the film's total collection by the end of Day 1 had already crossed ₹47 crore. However, the following days did not sustain the same energy.

On Day 2, the film’s earnings dropped sharply to ₹8 crore, following negative reviews and poor word of mouth. Day 3 (Saturday) showed only a slight improvement, with early estimates placing the domestic collection at ₹9.25 crore. This brings the film’s total domestic collection to around ₹64 crore in three days. The worldwide box office collection by the end of Day 2 stood at ₹77 crore, but Sunday is expected to continue the downward trend.

About the Film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the 17th century and narrates the journey of a rebellious outlaw who rises against tyranny to fight for his people. Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film is penned by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava.

This film marks Pawan Kalyan’s first big-screen appearance since becoming the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. He plays the titular role of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a valiant warrior standing up for justice in a volatile era.

The movie also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a key role and boasts music by Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning composer MM Keeravani. Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam, the film has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.