Hari Hara Veera Mallu Anthem 'Fire Within Us Must Never Fade', Pawan Kalyan Felicitates MM Keeravani

“The fire within us… our courage and heroism should never fade.” That is the resounding message of the powerful new song, "Salasala Marige Neeloni Raktame," composed and brought to life by the legendary Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani. Featured in the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, this evocative anthem serves as a timely reminder of inner strength and valor.

In today’s world, where resilience and bravery are more essential than ever, the song feels like a rallying cry—its lyrics and music striking like a flaming sword, awakening the dormant spirit within. The emotionally charged track is set to release to the public on May 21.

Keeravaani’s masterful composition and background score significantly elevate the cinematic experience of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, imbuing the film with a deeply emotional core. Having personally witnessed the passion and dedication with which he composed for this project, I can say without exaggeration that Keeravaani has truly breathed life into the character of Veera Mallu.

When he told me, “This is the first time I’m working with you, so it has to be something truly special,” it was a reflection of his unwavering artistic integrity and commitment to excellence.

This morning, I had the immense privilege of meeting the maestro himself. Our conversation flowed effortlessly as he shared stories of his early journey—from being a devoted disciple of renowned music director K. Chakravarthy to his collaborations with literary stalwarts like Veturi Sundararama Murthy and Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Spotting his collection of violins stirred memories of my own brief attempt at learning the instrument, which ended after I managed to master paired notes. Among his treasured possessions is a violin gifted to him by the late composer Chidambaranathan, preserved with meticulous care—yet another testament to his reverence for musical heritage.

A passionate admirer of Telugu storytelling, Keeravaani has personally curated a collection of 32 short stories that he holds dear. Receiving this compilation from him was a moment of immense joy for me. Impressively, two of the stories are penned by Keeravaani himself, showcasing his literary flair in addition to his musical brilliance. As a lyricist, his poetic finesse sets a benchmark, inspiring songwriters to elevate their craft.

While audiences see a two-and-a-half-hour film on screen, few realize the months of painstaking work someone like Keeravaani invests behind the scenes, shaping the film’s soul through music. His journey—from composing soul-stirring melodies to taking Telugu music to the global stage at the Oscars—is nothing short of inspirational.

Keeravaani is not just a composer; he is a storyteller, a poet, and a visionary whose work continues to ignite hearts and elevate Telugu cinema to unparalleled heights.