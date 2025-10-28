The Great Pre-Wedding Show Trailer Out: Thiruveer, Teena Sravya Shine

Actor Thiruveer and Teena Sravya star together in “The Great Pre-Wedding Show.” The film is jointly produced by Sandeep Agaram and Ashmitha Reddy under the By 7PM and Puppet Show Productions banners, directed by Rahul Srinivas, with Kalpana Rao as co-producer. The movie is set for a grand release on November 7.

The teaser, glimpses, and title posters already created strong buzz. On Tuesday, the team launched the trailer at a grand event attended by several prominent directors including Karuna Kumar, Yadhu Vamsi, Aditya Hassan, Ram Abbaraju, Sunny, Dushyant, Uday Gurrala, Rupak, Teja, and Nand Kishore.

Director Karuna Kumar (Palasa) said: “I first saw Thiruveer in a stage play and decided to cast him if I ever made a movie. When we planned ‘Palasa’ with three main roles, I was sure one would be his. Despite losing his mother during the shoot, he didn’t tell anyone and continued filming. That dedication touched me deeply.

Every debut filmmaker faces struggles, and we understand that well. ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ will be a 100% blockbuster hit. Audiences love rooted, real stories. The movie releases on November 7 — don’t miss it!”

Director Sunny Sanjay (Anaganaga) said: “I loved Thiruveer’s acting in ‘Pareshan’. He expresses all emotions beautifully and has built his own unique mark. ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ has a story everyone can relate to and will surely impress.”

Director Ram Abbaraju (Samajavaragamana) said: “I could really connect to this movie. I’ve been married for two years but still don’t have an album (laughs). The trailer is great, and the film will be even better. It’s filled with situational comedy and strong emotions. Wishing Thiruveer a big success and best wishes to the team.”

Director Aditya Hassan (#90's) said: “I love Thiruveer’s work. Rohan has become quite busy now. My good friend Suresh Bobbili deserves more success, and I wish to work with him again. Thiruveer always experiments and brings something new — I’m a big fan of his. I wish the director and producers great success with this film.”

Director Yadhu Vamsi (Committee Kurrollu) said: “I really liked Thiruveer’s ‘Pareshan’. I want my actress Teena Sravya, who came from my film, to have another hit. Director Rahul has great positivity and energy. We always support new talent. ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ will surely impress with its content. Wishing the entire team all the best.”

Director Dushyant (Ambajipeta Marriage Band) said: “I really liked the trailer. Whenever someone brings a new concept, Thiruveer is always the first choice. I wish great success to the director and producers. Everyone should watch the movie on November 7.”

Director Uday Gurrala (Mail) said: “So many directors are here today just for Thiruveer. He always chooses good scripts. Unlike star heroes who calculate stardom, he picks strong stories. I’ve seen the movie — it’s really good. Thiruveer shocked me with ‘George Reddy’ and charmed with innocence in ‘Masooda.’ He can pull off any role effortlessly. I wish this movie to become a big hit.”

Director Rupak Ronaldson (Pareshan) said: “I’ve already watched ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show.’ It’s a sweet, simple, and sensible fun ride. Congrats to the producers for backing such a fresh idea. The cinematography by Som Sekhar and music by Suresh Bobbili are excellent. It’s a film families will enjoy together with laughter. Thiruveer will get a good success with this film.”

Director Ravi Teja Marni (Johar) said: “The movie features many newcomers. These new producers will make good profits. The film is releasing on November 7 — everyone please watch and encourage new talent.”

Director Nanda Kishore Emani (35 Chinna Katha Kaadu) said: “I’ve known Thiruveer since ‘George Reddy.’ He worked hard to reach this level. There’s so much natural emotion in every role he does. I wish him even more success with ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show.’”

Actor Thiruveer said: “I’m really happy that so many directors came for our film’s trailer launch. I’ve earned so many friends in this journey. Producer Sandeep supported us throughout. I couldn’t stop laughing when I first heard the story — it was such a fun ride to shoot. It felt like a family tour during the shoot. ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ comes to you on November 7 with great content and entertainment. I’m sure audiences will love it. Huge thanks to Zee Studios for their support.”

Producer Sandeep Agaram said: “Thanks to all the directors who attended our event. Our hero Thiruveer has been a pillar of support throughout. Director Rahul made the film wonderfully. Our movie releases on November 7 — please watch and support.”

Director Rahul Srinivas said: “On and off the screen, Thiruveer is the real hero of ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show.’ I’m glad everyone loved the trailer. The film will be 100 times better and full of entertainment. Please watch it in theatres on November 7.”

Actress Teena Sravya said: “We’re happy so many talented directors came to our event. The trailer received a great response. Audiences always support films with good content. We worked hard and passionately on this project. Thank you to my team. The movie releases on November 7 and promises wholesome entertainment.”

Master Rohan said: “Thanks to all the directors who came to our event. Our film will make everyone laugh heartily. Please watch ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ on November 7.”

Music Director Suresh Bobbili said: “Thanks to all guests who attended the trailer launch. Special thanks to director Rahul, producer Sandeep, and Thiruveer for this opportunity. I’ll talk more about the film at the pre-release event.”

Actress Yamini said: “I loved the trailer. This is my debut film. Thank you to director Rahul and the producers for giving me such a good role. Som Sekhar’s camera work and Suresh’s music are excellent. Thanks to all co-actors and Thiruveer for their support. The movie releases on November 7 — please watch and encourage.”

Actor Narendra said: “I’m glad everyone liked the trailer. I hope the movie also wins everyone’s hearts.”

