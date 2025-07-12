Fish Venkat Health Update: Condition Critical, Unconscious for Three Days – Family Pleads for Aid

Tollywood comedian Fish Venkat has been continuing his striving against serious health issues for the past few days. Due to severe infection, his kidneys and liver have failed, causing him unconsciousness. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad. However, the family has pleading the Tollywood and Big Heroes from the industry to give a hand for Venkat’s recovery.

Tollywood comedian Fish Venkat has been battling serious health issues for the past few days. Due to a severe infection, both of his kidneys have failed, leaving him bedridden and unable to walk. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. However, the family has exhausted all their financial resources and is now facing severe monetary difficulties. In a desperate plea, Fish Venkat's family has reached out to members of the film industry, requesting financial assistance.

While a few individuals have come forward to help, the absence of support from major stars has sparked public discussion and criticism. Senior director and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj has now responded to the matter.

The Harsh Reality Behind Comedians’ Lives

Comedians who make audiences laugh on screen often face harsh and painful realities in their personal lives. Many actors who once lived lavishly have struggled in their final days due to poverty and illness. Fish Venkat, who entered the film industry with the movie Sammakka Sarakka, went on to act in notable films like Kushi, Aadi, Dil, and Bunny. However, it was Gabbar Singh, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, that brought him significant recognition. Following its success, Venkat was flooded with offers and remained busy for a while.

Lack of Support for Fish Venkat Raises Questions

In general, prominent stars from the film industry are quick to respond to even minor issues affecting others. But criticism is mounting over their silence in the case of Fish Venkat—a fellow member of their own industry—who is now in distress. Responding to this, director and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj gave a candid statement during an interview. He emphasized that no one will come to your aid unasked and that individuals must plan for their own future. He advised saving at least a quarter of every rupee earned. “If you earn a rupee and spend a rupee, how will that work?” he questioned.

Fish Venkat’s Health Update: Condition Still Critical, Say Family Members

Fish Venkat continues to remain in a critical condition, according to an update from his family. He has not regained consciousness for the past three days, and doctors have confirmed that both his kidneys and liver have failed. The family remains hopeful but deeply concerned, as his condition shows no signs of improvement