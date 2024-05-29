Fans Go Gaga Over Aishwarya's Cannes BTS Pics

Bollywood actress and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captures everyone's attention, especially during the Cannes Film Festival. As in previous years, Aishwarya dazzled on the film festival's red carpet this year too. However, the BTS photos L'Oreal Paris, the brand Aishwarya represents, shared before her red-carpet appearance stirred quite a buzz.

The BTS photos revealed the "Queen of Cannes" in a robe, getting ready for her red carpet walk.

Influencer Diet Sabya posted a screenshot of the photos on her Instagram story, prompting comments from many people who thought Aishwarya should have chosen the robe for the red carpet, emphasizing how spectacular she looked. Fans voiced their preference for the robe over her actual Cannes Red Carpet outfit, criticizing its design and claiming it didn't do justice to her beauty.

Aishwarya, last featured in "Ponniyin Selvan-II," has rumors of upcoming projects but no confirmations.