Esha Deol claps back at Ameesha Patel over advantage nepotism

In a recent interview with India Today, actress Esha Deol addressed the allegations made by Ameesha Patel, who claimed that Esha and Kareena Kapoor Khan secured roles through nepotism at her expense. Ameesha debuted in Bollywood alongside Kareena and Esha in the early 2000s

While promoting "Gadar 2" in 2023, Ameesha accused Kareena and Esha of snatching her roles and subjecting her to defamation due to her non-industry background. Ameesha further alleged that she was branded as a "snob" for lacking familial connections in Bollywood.

Esha expressed surprise at Ameesha's remarks, insisting that everyone was too occupied with their work to engage in such activities. She highlighted the friendly relations and competitive spirit that existed among actors, emphasizing that no roles were snatched.

Ameesha recently starred in "Gadar 2," a major 2023 hit, while Esha made headlines for producing and winning a National Film Award for her short film, "Ek Duaa."



