Dude OTT Release: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude to Premiere on Netflix on November 14

Fans of Pradeep Ranganathan are thrilled as his heartwarming romantic comedy Dude, which enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office, is now set for its much-awaited digital premiere.

The film, which hit theatres on October 17, marked Keerthiswaran’s directorial debut in Tamil cinema and received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

After weeks of speculation, Dude is finally gearing up to reach a wider global audience. As per reports, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, and the film is expected to make its OTT debut on November 14. Interestingly, it will reportedly be available in multiple languages, including Hindi — although an official confirmation from the makers or Netflix is still awaited.

Upon its theatrical release, Dude successfully held its ground against tough competitors like Dhruv Vikram’s Bison: Kaalamaadan and Harish Kalyan’s Diesel. Despite the competition, the Tamil-language romantic comedy emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of the season, praised for its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and youthful energy.

Box Office Success

Industry reports reveal that Dude grossed ₹68.09 crore net in India and ₹106 crore worldwide, including ₹27.4 crore from overseas markets. Made on a modest budget of ₹25–30 crore, the film’s commercial success stands out as one of Tamil cinema’s most inspiring box office stories of 2025.

A Message from Pradeep Ranganathan

In a heartfelt post on social media, Pradeep Ranganathan thanked fans for their immense love and support, writing, “Thank you all for the overwhelming response to Dude.”

Stellar Cast and Crew

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Dude features an impressive ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dravid Selvam.

The film also marks Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer, whose soulful soundtrack has been widely appreciated for perfectly capturing the essence of the film’s romantic and emotional moments.

With its digital release just around the corner, Dude is all set to charm audiences once again — this time from the comfort of their homes.