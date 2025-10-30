November 2025 School Holidays: Check Full List of Holidays

After a festive October, November 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for kids, with a mix of holidays, weekends, and leisure activities. This month, students can look forward to a well-deserved break from their studies and enjoy quality time with family and friends.

Total Holidays in November 2025

Schools will be closed for a total of nine days in November 2025, including government holidays, religious festivals, and weekly breaks. Here's a breakdown of the holidays:

Government Holidays:

- November 1: Haryana Day (State Formation Day)

- November 5: Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti (Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji)

- November 25: Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Local Holiday)

Weekly Holidays:

- November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Sundays

- November 8: Second Saturday

Celebrating Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti will be celebrated on November 5, 2025, with great enthusiasm across the country. This significant festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Schools and colleges will be closed, and various cultural programs will be organized to commemorate the occasion.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

November 25, 2025, will be observed as a local holiday in many districts to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day. This day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the ninth Guru of Sikhism and is an important part of Sikh history.

With these holidays and weekends, kids will have ample opportunities to relax, have fun, and recharge before the next academic stretch.

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