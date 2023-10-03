Double Salaar Treat For Prabhas' Fans

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. There is no need to elaborate on his upcoming movie Salaar.

The film's teaser generated much hype amongst the audience, especially Prabhas' fans, who are waiting to catch a glimpse of their demi-god in the film. If you are waiting for the film, here is a piece of news worth rejoicing over.

The makers of Salaar are all set to be unveiling two trailers for the movie. Yes, what you read is right. The first trailer will be released on the occasion of Prabhas's birthday, i.e. 23rd October.

The second trailer is expected ahead of the film's release. There will be a double treat for Prabhas' fans. How many of you are waiting for Salaar's trailers?

Let us know in the comments section below.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Homable Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan will appear in prominent roles.

