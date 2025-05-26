Dil Raju Press Meet: Pawan Kalyan Hurt due to Media's Miscommunication

Amidst the ongoing controversy of the theatres bandh in Tollywood and alleged that a section of distributors, exhibitors behind this, Pawan Kalyan released a strong letter expressing his concern over Tollywood. AP Cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh too made strong comments stating that an enquiry would be initiated against alleged conspiracy to stall the release of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Responding to these latest developments, mega producer Allu Aravind briefed media yesterday and clarified his stand. Now it is the turn of producer-distributor-exhibitor Dil Raju.

Dil Raju has addressed the confusion surrounding the proposed bandh from June 1 in the Telugu film industry and comments made by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to the media, Dil Raju said that any issue affecting the film industry should be taken up with the government in a structured manner. He revealed that key matters concerning exhibitors and other ongoing problems will be discussed in the upcoming Action Committee meeting on May 30.

Referring to recent statements by Pawan Kalyan, he said, “Pawan Kalyan garu was upset due to miscommunication by the media. He thought exhibitors in East Godavari were acting against his interests, and even Telangana exhibitors raised concerns.”

Dil Raju clarified that he attended a meeting with exhibitors on May 18, during which some members suggested a bandh. “I told them it was not the right approach. I advised them to write a letter to the Film Chamber and discuss the matter together before making any decisions,” he added.

However, the same day, media reports wrongly claimed that a bandh had been called for June 1, which quickly spread.

“Everyone in the industry seems to be acting on their own. Distributors even held a separate meeting on May 21 to discuss the bandh,” he said. “We had shut down shoots for 56 days earlier, and that yielded no results.”

Responding to reports that Pawan Kalyan's film was being blocked, Dil Raju said those were false and that the government too had received misleading information about a potential bandh.

“I spoke to Minister Durgesh and clarified that there is no bandh. We have a slate of film releases lined up for June and July,” he stated.

He concluded by saying that the actual events had been misrepresented in public discourse. “What really happened and what came out are two different things. The issue began in East Godavari and gradually reached Telangana,” he said.