Apple iPhone 17: Release Date, Key Specs, and New AI Capabilities

Apple is preparing for the release of its future-generation iPhone series in September 2025, following its tradition of yearly upgrades. Although a formal announcement is yet to be made, technology pundits expect the iPhone 17 series to introduce substantial improvements, particularly in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With the competition moving full steam ahead in AI technology, Apple has no choice but to provide paradigm-bending features that can reshape the user experience. Its next generation of iPhones promises to be a significant step towards that.

Four iPhone 17 Models Expected, Including New 'Air' Variant

As per the reports, Apple is going to launch four models in the iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (an addition to the premium series)

All the models are said to come with 120Hz ProMotion screens. The screen sizes will range from 6.3 inches on the lowest model up to 6.9 inches on the Pro Max. The recently announced iPhone 17 Air may come with a 6.6-inch screen, providing a middle ground in terms of size and specifications.

What’s New in AI? Key Features Expected in iPhone 17

Apple is reportedly planning to integrate next-gen AI features across all iPhone 17 models. These include: