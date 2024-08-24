Did SS Rajamouli finalize the title for Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29?

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu recently embarked on a family vacation. The actor was spotted in a new rugged look that many speculate may be linked to his upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli. While the film's genre and plot details remain unconfirmed, it is rumored to be an African adventure drama.

There are also rumours that this project could be titled "Garuda," a concept Rajamouli has considered for years. However, sources close to the production have clarified that Mahesh's film, tentatively named SSMB29, is not related to Garuda.

Social media is filled with speculations about a potential release date in 2028, but it is too early to verify this, as the team is still in pre-production stage. An official announcement regarding the film is expected by the end of the year.



Also Read: Sobhita’s Item Song in Hindi opp Ranveer Singh?