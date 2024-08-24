Former MLA lashes out at CM Naidu for solely targeting YS Jagan in his Vanapalli Visit

Ravulapalem: Former MLA Chirla Jaggireddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for focusing solely on targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rather than talking about benefiting the local villagers.

Speaking to the media at Ravulapalem here on Saturday, the Former MLA urged Chandrababu Naidu to refrain from personal attacks and focus on delivering promises made to the public.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu was reusing old concepts like "Grama Sabhas", which have been conducted in the past, and misleading the people with false promises.

He further noted that the Grama Sabha held by CM Naidu did not include any meaningful announcements that would benefit the residents, leading to disappointment among the constituency's people. He accused Naidu of deceiving the public with his words and refuted the claim that no development occurred under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership.

Highlighting the initiatives of the previous government, he mentioned that through the Amma Vodi program, Rs 5 crore was provided to mothers in Vanapalli village, along with Rs 5.30 crore through the Rythu Bharosa scheme and Rs 6.30 crore through Aasara. In total, Rs 42 crore was disbursed through both DBT and non-DBT schemes. He also pointed that the funds approved by Jagan Mohan Reddy were used to construct the temple mandapam at the temple, which CM Naidu had visited.