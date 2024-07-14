Whether it is a small film or a movie made with a huge budget, the audience will come to the theatre only if the content is good. Otherwise, the producers will suffer huge losses. We have seen how small budget films like 'Hanuman' became huge blockbusters, while big budget films like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' proved to be a disaster at the box office.

Prabhas-starrer epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD is still making money at the box office. It has already earned more than Rs 1,000 crores. Celebrating the movie’s milestone, film director Nag Ashwin expressed his happiness on social media platforms.

"This milestone, this number is massive for a young team like ours...but the fact that we achieved it without blood, gore, obscenity, provocative, or exploitative content, means so much. A big thank you to the audience and the actors who stood behind us. Indian Cinema #repatikosam (for tomorrow)," Nag Ashwin wrote in a cryptic Instagram story.

Netizens, who have seen this Insta story, are wondering if the Kalki director took a jibe at the Animal movie director Sandeep Reddy whose movie was criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity and regressive themes.

Some users have defended the Animal director saying Sandeep is experimenting with new ideas in his films and it is not appropriate to humiliate him.

Budget is 4x times of Animal and have casting like Amitabh, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salman etc etc and comparing yourself with Vanga who made blockbuster with just music screenplay and Ranbir Kapoor 😏 @nagashwin7 enduku ayya comparison pic.twitter.com/GS5BlxhiB1 — Satyajith (@satyajithpinku) July 14, 2024

