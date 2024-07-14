Absolute freedom can lead to anarchy, says Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who essays the role of Kazbe Bhau in the streaming series ‘Bad Cop’, feels that absolute freedom can be easily corrupted and could lead to anarchy if not checked.

Anurag has often been subjected to curbing of his freedom as a storyteller as he has often grappled with censorship on his stories. Yet, the director feels that absolute freedom is something that needs to be handled with care.

The auteur spoke with IANS and discussed how checks and balances in society are required to keep things on track.

“Anything can be corrupted. When socialism started, we felt so good but then it got corrupted and turned into some other kind of democracy. When globalisation started, it felt like the world had suddenly opened but then look where we are now,” the director told IANS.

“The same is the case with cell phones. Initially, when the boom of smartphones happened, we felt that the world is now at our fingertips. But, today we are slaves to our phones. If there’s an absolute freedom, there has to be absolute responsibility to keep a check on it,” the director said.

