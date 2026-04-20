Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch

The blockbuster Hindi film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is gearing up for its digital debut after enjoying a highly successful run in theatres. Following its impressive box office performance, the film is expected to arrive on OTT platforms soon, giving audiences another chance to watch it from home.

OTT Platform and Deal Details

The streaming rights of the film have reportedly been secured by JioHotstar. The deal is said to be valued at around ₹150 crore, making it one of the most significant digital acquisitions for a Bollywood movie in recent times. Interestingly, this marks a shift from the previous installment, which had premiered on Netflix.

Expected Release Window

While an official release date has not yet been confirmed, reports indicate that the movie could start streaming by late May or early June 2026. Generally, films make their OTT debut within a couple of months after theatrical release. However, in this case, the makers appear to be delaying the digital launch slightly due to the film’s continued success in cinemas.

Released on March 19, 2026, the movie is still attracting audiences, which has influenced the decision to extend its theatrical run.

Box Office Success Delays OTT Release

The remarkable performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has played a key role in postponing its OTT arrival. The film has shattered several box office records and has maintained strong collections weeks after its release. It has even crossed the ₹1000 crore net mark in India, becoming one of the biggest Hindi film successes.

With such momentum, the producers are focusing on maximizing theatre earnings before moving to digital platforms.

Storyline and Cast

The film follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, who transforms into the powerful underworld figure Hamza Ali Mazari. After defeating a major crime boss in the first part, his character rises within Karachi’s criminal network and gains the title “Sher-e-Baloch.”

The sequel dives deeper into his past, showing how his life changed after being recruited by Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan. The story revolves around his mission to dismantle organized crime and disrupt terror financing, leading to intense confrontations with a powerful adversary.

Actress Sara Arjun appears as Yalina, adding an emotional layer to the narrative as Hamza’s wife.

What to Expect

With a gripping storyline, high-octane action, and strong performances, the film has captured the attention of audiences across the country. Its upcoming OTT release is expected to draw even more viewers who missed watching it in theatres.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 BO: ₹1,783 Crore Worldwide, All-Time Blockbuster