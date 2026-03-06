Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Set for Rampage Tomorrow, March 7

After weeks of speculation and mounting fan frenzy, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer has been announced. The spy-action entertainer’s striking poster confirms the much awaited moment - the trailer drops tomorrow at 11:01AM.

In the story of unknown men, the conflict feels more personal this time with Ranveer Singh returning in his dual avatars as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari, raising the stakes of this gripping spy-action saga.

The first instalment shattered box office records across India and internationally, particularly in North America, Canada, the UK and Australia. Trade and exhibitors are already betting big on Dhurandhar The Revenge, with strong international advance trends signalling yet another massive global run.

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar Film - Dhurandhar The Revenge, will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, arrives in theatres worldwide on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas globally on 19 March 2026.