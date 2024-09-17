Devara Movie: 'Daavudi' Song Removed? Fans Left Disappointed

Devara Movie Controversy: Mass Song "Daavudi" Removed? Jr. NTR's upcoming movie, Devara, is generating buzz in Tollywood, especially after RRR's phenomenal success. However, a shocking rumor has surfaced online, leaving fans worried - the mass song "Daavudi," featuring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's energetic dance, has been completely removed from the theater version.

Initially, rumors suggested "Daavudi" would play during the end titles, but its potential removal has sparked concern among fans eagerly awaiting Jr. NTR's signature mass dancing. With "Daavudi" potentially out of the picture, fans fear they'll miss Tarak's dance moves, which were highly anticipated apart from "Chuttamalle."

As Devara's release approaches, stay tuned for confirmation on "Daavudi's" fate in the movie.

