Christmas 2026 Release Confirmed for Dhandoraa - Dec 25, 2026

After delivering the National Award-winning Colour Photo and the blockbuster Bedurulanka 2012, producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments is back with another compelling project — Dhandoraa, written and directed by Murali Kanth.

Currently in its final stage of production, the makers have officially announced that the film will hit screens worldwide on December 25, marking a dramatic end to this year.

The announcement poster, featuring a freshly dug grave with the release date engraved inside, has become a talking point for its innovative design and symbolic depth. The tone, both intriguing and intense, teases a story that’s as emotional as it is socially charged.

Dhandoraa addresses a powerful social theme — delving into the harsh realities of caste discrimination and the consequences faced by those who challenge entrenched hierarchies. Set in rural Telangana, the film blends satire, heartfelt emotion, and earthy humour while reflecting on ancient traditions and cultural dynamics.

With its combination of social consciousness, powerful performances, and emotional storytelling, Dhandoraa promises to leave a lasting impact - arriving in cinemas this Christmas, December 25.

The film stars Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Raadhya, and Aditi Bhavaraju in pivotal roles.

DHANDORAA FIRST BEAT