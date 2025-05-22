Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Exclusive Epic Book Unveiled At Cannes 2025

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited socio-fantasy Vishwambhara is already making enough noise at the national level, with stupendous response for the first glimpse, first single, and other promotional material. Directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod of UV Creations, the film is in the post-production phase.

Meanwhile, Mega Mass Crosses Borders and Goes Global. Producer Vikram takes Vishwambhara to Cannes, with an EPIC REVEAL at the international stage. He unveiled an exclusive book of Vishwambhara and briefed about the movie, Indian mythology, and the book during his speech. He also gave an information on the scale of the movie and the VFX studios involved. With collaboration from top Hollywood VFX studios, the film’s post production and VFX work is completed by 90% and the work is happening in a brisk pace.

Once the works are completed, the makers will announce the release date with massive promotions soon. That said, the big question on everyone’s mind now is - #WhatIsInsideVishwambharaBook?

Trisha Krishnan is the lead actress, while Ashika Ranganath will be seen in a significant role, alongside Kunal Kapoor.

Oscar Winning MM Keeravani has given superb songs and the BGM will truly stand out. Visual storytelling is in expert hands with Chota K Naidu behind the lens, while the world of Vishwambhara is being intricately crafted by production designer AS Prakash.

