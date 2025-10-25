Chiranjeevi’s Name Misuse to Be Treated as Legal Violation, Hyderabad Court Grants Interim Injunction

The Hyderabad City Civil Court has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of veteran actor Konidela Chiranjeevi on September 26, 2025. The order was issued by the Principal Judge in I.A. No. 6275 of 2025 in O.S. No. 441 of 2025, protecting the actor’s personality and publicity rights.

According to the court’s order, no person or organization—including those named in the petition—can use Chiranjeevi’s name, photographs, voice, or any identifiable traits for commercial purposes without his permission.

Chiranjeevi, who has served the film industry for over four decades and received Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan honours, approached the court seeking protection against unauthorized use of his name, image, and popular film titles. He also requested a ban on AI-generated or morphed visuals and videos being circulated online without consent.

The court acknowledged Chiranjeevi’s iconic status in Indian cinema and observed that the unauthorized use of his identity—including name-based sales, memes, or videos—was damaging his reputation and dignity. It also noted that digital and AI-driven commercial misuse poses a serious threat, potentially causing irreparable harm.

Under the injunction, Respondents 1 to 33 and Respondent 36 (John Doe)—or anyone acting on their behalf—are restrained from using Chiranjeevi’s name, stage titles such as “Mega Star,” “Chiru,” “Annayya,” his voice, image, or other unique personal attributes, in any medium for personal or commercial gain, directly or indirectly. The court ordered immediate notices to all respondents and scheduled the next hearing for October 27, 2025.

The order further warns that any violation of personality or publicity rights, or defamation, will invite strict action under civil and criminal law. It clearly states that TV channels, digital platforms, and media outlets must not use, distort, or misrepresent Chiranjeevi’s name, image, or likeness for TRP gains or profits. Any such actions will face severe legal consequences.

On October 11, Chiranjeevi personally met Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar and handed over a copy of the court order. During the meeting, they discussed effective enforcement of the criminal law process and the need for stricter penalties to curb such violations. Sajjanar remarked that Chiranjeevi’s legal move reinforces the importance of personality and publicity rights in India’s entertainment industry.

Chiranjeevi expressed heartfelt gratitude to Advocate S. Nagesh Reddy and his legal team for their tireless efforts, professional expertise, and detailed legal work that helped secure this landmark injunction.

Note: The injunction remains in force, and any trolling, morphing, objectionable content, or unauthorized commercial use of Chiranjeevi’s persona during this period will attract strong legal action.