Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu & Puri-Vijay Sethupathi’s Teams Catch Up In Hyderabad

In a delightfut moment that left both crews buzzing, two powerhouse performers Megastar Chiranjeevi and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, ran into each other at a Hyderabad film studio.

Chiranjeevi is currently in the middle of a vibrant song shoot for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in Hyderabad, directed by Anil Ravipudi, with Nayanthara joining him for the lavish number. Meanwhile, in a nearby unit within the same complex, Vijay Sethupathi is filming critical portions for his upcoming collaboration with Puri Jagannadh, a high-octane drama that also features Tabu in a key role.

What was meant to be just another hectic shooting day turned into a casual, heartwarming crossover between the two teams. The energy on set spiked as the stars met, exchanging pleasantries and taking time out for a quick catch-up amidst packed schedules.

The visual contrast was a feast for fans. Chiranjeevi, sharp in a suit radiating charm, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, effortlessly cool in a traditional lungi look, embracing his signature earthy appeal.

The photograph from this impromptu meetup features not just the two stars, but also directors Anil Ravipudi and Puri Jagannadh, along with Charmme Kaur, Brahmaji, and VTV Ganesh, all smiles in the cozy backdrop. The presence of Tabu and Nayanthara further added to the star-studded aura of the moment.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release, while Vijay Sethupathi–Puri Jagannadh’s actioner is targeting an early 2026 release as well. Until then, this off-script frame is enough to keep fans buzzing.