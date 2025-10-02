Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu First Single - Meesala Pilla Promo released

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming wholesome family entertainer “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.” Directed by the Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars the graceful Nayanthara as the leading lady. The project is being mounted on a grand canvas by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, in association with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, and is proudly presented by Smt. Archana.

Celebrating the occasion of Dussehra, the makers launched the promo of the first single titled ‘Meesala Pilla’. The team has designed the album with an innovative theme, giving each song a MEGA prefix—Mega Grace, Mega Class, Mega Swag & Mega Victory Mass, a concept that has instantly connected with fans and music lovers.

Music sensation Bheems Ceciroleo, who earlier delivered one of the biggest albums of the year with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, is back to score yet another chartbuster album that promises to set the festive vibes soaring.

The announcement video, unveiled this morning, showcased Anil Ravipudi’s trademark fun style and featured the legendary singer Udit Narayan, who has crooned the very first single, Meesala Pilla. The quirky presentation evoked laughs and set the stage for a musical storm.

The Mega Grace track promo, Meesala Pilla, is refreshing, vibrant, and looks like a six on the very first ball from Team MSG. With the perfect blend of nostalgia, melody, and universal appeal, this first single is gearing up to become an instant earworm.

The film's technical crew also includes Sameer Reddy as the cinematographer, Tammiraju as the editor, and AS Prakash as the art director. The story is co-written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, with S. Krishna also serving as the executive producer.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated to hit theatres during the Sankranthi festival in 2026.