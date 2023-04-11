Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly slammed self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu after he posted a contentious tweet that she has the distinction of sleeping with both veteran actor Feroze Khan and his son Fardeen Khan.

Sandhu tweeted, "#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father ( Feroze Khan ) & son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times."

It may be recollected Celina Jaitley made her Bollywood debut with Fardeen Khan in Janasheen, which was directed by Feroz Khan for launching his son. The film didn’t too well and Celina went on to do other roles.

Celina on Tuesday came out strongly on Umair Sandhu on Twitter, and replied, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much-needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety. Please take action."

Celina Jaitly is happily married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag and they are parents to three boys and is settled abroad.

Umair Sandhu who claims to be a “Member of Overseas Censor Board. Most Controversial No.1 South Asian Film Critic & Bollywood Adult Gossip Journalist” has been making a series of controversial tweets on Bollywood and Tollywood actors and actresses which includes their love lives, affairs and somewhere he claims that they are taking drugs and alcohol. He even went on to make comments that Allu Arjun and Rashmika were having an affair just because they were seen in a private jet. He even stated that he had seen Samantha’s Shaakuntalam and that it was a one-man show.

Whether Umair makes these statements are made to garner likes and views are beyond comprehension, one thing for sure is that this so-called ‘critic’ might get into deep trouble for these remarks which are not going down well with the South fans.