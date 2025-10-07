Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Mystery Wild Card Entry — Fans Await the Big Reveal!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is serving twist after twist. Following the eliminations of Shrasti Varma, Manish, and the Mask Man Harish, the Bigg Boss team is reportedly planning a double elimination this week.

Speculations are rife that Flora Saini and Srija are in the danger zone and may face eviction in this double elimination. Except Captain Ramu, the entire house is facing nomination.

Meanwhile, the show is gearing up for a wild card entry. It’s still unclear whether one or two contestants will enter the house. The names doing the rounds are Ramya Moksha Kancharla and Prabhas Sreenu, both strongly rumored to be the new wild card entrants.

With the official announcement of the wild card entry and a potential double elimination on the horizon, this week promises to be even more exciting.