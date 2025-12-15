Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Bharani Becomes Highest-Paid Eliminated Contestant — Check His Earnings

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has reached its final phase, with the last elimination process now complete and the Top 5 contestants officially confirmed. Tanuja, Kalyan Padala, Immanuel, Demon Pawan, and Sanjana Galrani remain in the race for the coveted trophy. The grand finale, where the winner will be crowned, is scheduled for December 21.

During the weekend episodes, Suman Shetty was evicted from the house on Saturday, while Bharani exited on Sunday. Bharani’s journey this season has drawn significant attention, particularly due to reports surrounding his remuneration after re-entering the show.

Entering the season as one of the most well-known celebrities, Bharani is believed to be the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. Reports suggest that he was paid over Rs 3.5 lakh per week. After being eliminated in the sixth week, Bharani reportedly earned more than Rs 21 lakh during his first stint in the house.

He later made a re-entry in the eighth week and continued for another six weeks, earning an additional Rs 21 lakh under similar terms. In total, Bharani is estimated to have received around Rs 42 lakh, making him the highest-paid contestant of the season and setting a notable record in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.