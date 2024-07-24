Are contact lenses truly safe? Here are the details!

Famous actress, Jasmin Bhasin's recent incident with a lens, has created terror among ordinary people about wearing lenses. Debates are ongoing among the public on how dangerous the lenses are. But are lenses genuinely harmful to the eyes? If yes, how dangerous are they?

Recently, a Bollywood actress was seen wearing bandages on her eyes because of the lenses. She stated that she wore a pair of lenses for an event, that her eyes had been hurting, and that she couldn't see them since then. She immediately consulted the doctor, who said that her cornea was severely damaged, resulting in her wearing bandages on her eyes. With this news, netizens were contemplating whether lenses are safe or not.

In the eyes, the cornea is the dome-shaped tissue that creates a transparent layer outside the eye. The cornea acts as a protective layer for clear vision, and damage to the cornea affects the damage to the entire tissue. The cornea can be damaged due to many reasons, such as surgeries, accidents, or objects.

One reason the cornea can be damaged is if lenses are not used properly. Damage to the cornea for any reason can lead to loss of eyesight. One can use lenses, but the effects are severe if they are not used properly. Lenses should always be clean; if not, they can cause infection in the eyes. For the first-time user, consulting the eye doctor to learn how to wear lenses is advised. Wearing lenses at night can lead to swollen eyes.

Wearing lenses is safe if certain precautions are followed

Some of the precautions:

Frequently change the lens and lens cases as per the expert's advice.

Place the lens in its case after every use.

Avoid lenses while sleeping.

Get regular check-ups to check your eyesight.

