Anjali on Game Changer: Parvati is Best Role of My Career

As a part of promotions, one of the film's female leads, Anjali, had a chit-chat with the media. Here are excerpts:

Q. You are having two releases this Sankranthi. How are you feeling?

Anjali: Feeling very happy. I just got to know about my other film's release as well. Sankranthi is a big season for any actor. On top of it, I acted alongside big heroes like Ram Charan and Vishal in those movies. Both films got a good response. I am looking forward to people seeing it.

Q. Tell us more about your character in the movie.

Anjali: When the story was narrated to you, they told you that your character's name is Parvati. My mother's name is Parvati Devi. Sometimes, we get connected on a few factors, right? Game Changer is also a special film in my career, and I put a lot of hard work into it. So, in that way, I got connected to it.

Q. What kind of hard work did you put into the film?

Anjali: I can't reveal it because, as Shankar sir said, there is a surprise in the movie. But I can say that my character was challenging, and it took a lot out of me during a few days of shooting. Sometimes, I used to take the character home. Such was its effect on me. In my 18 years of career, Parvati from Game Changer will be special for many reasons.

Q. As per inside talk, you may win a National Award this year for this movie. What are the challenges you faced while doing this film?

Anjali: First of all, thank you for the kind words. I thought I would win an award for my performance. I am now happy that people who watched the film are also believing the same. Let's hope for the best. Coming to the challenges, there are many I faced while shooting for this movie. Generally, we act as per our real experiences most of the time. Coming to Parvati, there are many shades of this character. Some of the things that Parvati goes through I didn't experience in my life. So, I had to work hard on them.

Q. There is a lot of talk about Appanna's character in the movie. What will be your character's journey with that character?

Anjali: I am playing Appanna's wife in the movie. Their bond and their relationship are shown beautifully. More than that, there are many surprises about these characters that were not shown in the trailer and should be experienced in theatres. But I can say that the bond between Appanna and Parvati will be the core of the film.

Q. Your pair looked very good in the trailer. How was it working with Charan, and how will the combination scenes between you both be in the movie?

Anjali: Charan is the best co-star. I believe that if my co-star gives a positive energy and vibe, I will give my best and vice versa. Charan is one such person. He is very silent but very good at heart. He respects everyone on the set, from the lightman to the director.

Q. How did you feel when you got an offer to work with Ram Charan?

Anjali: There are many reasons for me to feel happy about working on this movie. First of all, it is Shankar sir's film. I got a chance to work with Charan for the first time and under Dil Raju garu's production once again. We always thought of making our pair good on screen. And we feel happy that our pair is getting a good response.

Q. 12 years back, you had a Sankranthi release under the same banner in the form of Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Now, how are you feeling to return on Sankranthi after all these years with a Shankar's film? Have you ever thought of working with him?

Anjali: I never expected it. I always wanted to work under Shankar sir and Mani Ratnam garu for a long time. Dil Raju's banner is like a home production for me. Be it Seethamma Vaakitlo or Vakeel Saab, both are beautiful films. Coming to Game Changer, the character I played in this movie will not only remain the best in my films under Dil Raju garu's banner but also in my entire career.

Q. Among Telugu heroines, you got a chance to work with big personalities like Shankar and Ram Charan. How do you feel about it?

Anjali: I feel extremely proud and happy not only for myself but for all Telugu aspiring heroines. Believe in yourself and keep working hard. There is always a route that can get you through. I believe in my choice of scripts. Game Changer also I liked the script and signed it immediately.

Q. Every actor has a dream role. Is Parvati from Game Changer one such role for you?

Anjali: I never had dream roles. But I would have dreamt of a role like Parvati from Game Changer if I ever had a dream role.

Q. Were you afraid of Shankar while working with him, as there is stress while working with your favourite directors?

Anjali: Shankar sir is not such a person. He is very normal, and all he thinks about is the shot he is shooting at that point. As you said, I was a bit afraid on the first day of working with him, but he made me feel comfortable right from the start. Such a wonderful person he is.

Q. What is the toughest and most memorable scene for you in Game Changer?

Anjali: I can't reveal it now. But while watching the film, if you feel a particular scene might be tough or memorable for me, consider it as my answer (laughs).

Q. Will Parvati's character be the game-changer in Game Changer?

Anjali: In a way, yes. If you have watched the team interview, we conveyed the same. But watch the rest in the film.

Q. How will the "Arugu Meeda" song be visually on screen?

Anjali: It will be incredible. You liked the song, right? You will love the visuals even more.

Q. You have worked with Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan. When are you doing a film with Chiranjeevi?

Anjali: I will ask Chiranjeevi garu when I meet him (laughs). I think it is high time now.

Q. You and Ram Charan played characters beyond your age. How did you feel about it?

Anjali: Actually, both of us loved our characters to the core. Charan garu loved the Appanna character a lot. We had great coordination, and all credit goes to Charan for giving me that space. You will feel the same while watching our scenes in the theatres.

Q. What was your feeling when you saw Ram Charan for the first time in Appanna's getup and yourself in Parvati's getup?

Anjali: I felt it was new right after the look test. Most of the roles I did were girl-next-door roles or roles without makeup. For this film, I wear a bindi and apply turmeric, just like a woman from the 90s. Shankar sir's idea was to make it more realistic. He was the one who designed the looks of all the characters.

Q. How was it working in Dil Raju's production once again?

Anjali: I feel very happy. Working in Dil Raju garu's production is very comfortable. He is known for making good films, and as an actor, I feel privileged to work in his movies.