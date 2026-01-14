Anaganaga Oka Raju Premieres Review

The US premieres of Anaganaga Oka Raju has started. Naveen Polishetty, who has built strong audience trust through consistent and committed performances, returns to the big screen after a brief gap with this film.

Anaganaga Oka Raju First Half Report: Light, Gag-Driven Fun Led by Naveen Polishetty

Anaganaga Oka Raju opens on a breezy note with a gag-oriented first half that banks heavily on Naveen Polishetty’s sharp comic timing and trademark one-liners. The film begins with Raju (Naveen Polishetty) dreaming of a larger-than-life, king-size lifestyle, establishing the tone for the comedy that follows. It has good dose of humour, gradually finding its rhythm as it moves along, and becomes more engaging as the narrative progresses.

Naveen completely dominates the screen, effortlessly carrying the first half with his energy and wit. His performance is the film’s biggest strength so far, and his ability to turn simple situations into laugh-worthy moments keeps the proceedings lively. The storytelling remains light, largely hopping from one comic gag to another, but it manages to hold interest and deliver decent entertainment.

The interval block works, setting up the second half without a major high.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Second Half Report: Festive Entertainer

The narrative leans heavily on humour, with a steady stream of gags generating enough laughs to keep the film engaging. While the story and core premise follow a familiar path, the film is largely driven by Naveen Polishetty’s infectious energy, which powers the proceedings throughout. Even within a predictable setup, he elevates the material with his sharp comic timing and screen presence. The election-focused portions in the second half feel fairly ordinary and don’t add much beyond what the comedy already delivers. That said, AOR still works as a light, festive entertainer. It’s a decent watch for the season.