Allu Arjun's Father Allu Aravind Grilled by ED in Rs 100 Crore Scam

In a surprising turn of events, veteran Telugu film producer Allu Aravind was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a ₹101 crore bank fraud case. Known for maintaining a clean image and steering clear of controversies, Aravind’s sudden appearance before the ED has sparked widespread speculation in the film and business circles.

The Case Behind the Interrogation

As per official reports, the ED questioned Aravind for over three hours regarding his alleged links to two companies—Ramakrishna Electronics and Ramakrishna Telotronics—which are accused of securing massive loans from Union Bank of India during the 2018–19 period. Together, the two firms reportedly obtained ₹101 crore in loans, which authorities allege were diverted for personal use rather than for legitimate business purposes.

To make matters worse, the loans in question remain unpaid, triggering suspicions of financial misappropriation. Investigators believe Allu Aravind’s name surfaces in several property transactions and financial dealings related to these companies.

Allu Arjun's Name Also Mentioned

Adding to the intrigue, sources suggest that actor Allu Arjun’s name also appears in connection with some of the properties linked to the firms under scrutiny. However, the exact nature of his involvement remains unclear.

ED Issues Fresh Summons

Following the initial round of questioning, the ED has reportedly issued fresh summons to Allu Aravind, directing him to appear again next week for further investigation. So far, he has not issued any public statement regarding the developments.

What’s Next?

This marks the first time Allu Aravind’s name has been associated with a financial controversy of this magnitude. Currently, he continues to helm several projects under the Geetha Arts banner and is considered one of the most respected figures in the Telugu film industry.

With unanswered questions and mounting public curiosity, all eyes are now on Allu Aravind’s next move. Sources close to the producer say an official statement could be expected soon to clarify his position on the matter.