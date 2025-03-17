Allu Arjun to Play Villain Role in Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s Pathaan 2?

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe continues to expand, with major stars joining its high-octane action-packed franchise. Following the announcement of Jr NTR sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, fresh reports suggest that South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is set to play the antagonist in Pathaan 2 alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan has already created a massive buzz, and the rumored casting of Allu Arjun as the primary villain is expected to add a new level of intensity and thrill to the film. Known for his dynamic screen presence and pan-Indian appeal, Allu Arjun’s entry into the YRF spy universe is seen as a game-changer that could further elevate the franchise’s reach and business potential.

With Shah Rukh Khan reprising his iconic role as the titular spy and Allu Arjun reportedly set to portray a formidable foe, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an epic face-off between two cinematic powerhouses.

However, an official confirmation from YRF is still awaited. If these reports turn out to be true, Pathaan 2 is poised to deliver one of the most exciting rivalries in Bollywood history.