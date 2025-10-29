All Eyes on Naveen Chandra in Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara

Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra is a name that needs no introduction. Ever since making his debut with Andala Rakshasi (2012), he has captivated audiences with his versatility — seamlessly transitioning between heroic and character-driven roles.

After leaving a strong mark with his intense negative role in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Naveen Chandra is once again set to explore his dark side in the upcoming action entertainer Mass Jathara. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film stars Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, with Bhanu Bhogavarapu at the helm.

The recently released trailer has already generated strong buzz, with Naveen Chandra’s striking look and powerful dialogue delivery standing out as highlights. His screen presence hints at yet another memorable performance — one that could linger long after the credits roll.

At the film’s pre-release event, Naveen Chandra became the centre of attention with his energetic dance to one of Ravi Teja’s hit numbers, performed right in front of the star himself. His lively moves drew thunderous applause from the crowd and even took Ravi Teja by surprise. Adding to the fanfare, Naveen Chandra recreated one of Ravi Teja’s iconic dialogues, earning cheers from fans and guests alike.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Chandra expressed heartfelt admiration for Ravi Teja and producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

“I have always looked up to Ravi Teja garu as an inspiration. Watching how he carries himself — both as an actor and as a person — has taught me how to stay grounded and move forward in life. It’s truly a double dhamaka moment for me to stand here before Ravi Teja garu and Suryadevara garu,” he said.

Reflecting on his association with Sithara Entertainments, the actor added that working with the banner again reminded him of the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and he hoped Mass Jathara would bring him similar appreciation.

Responding to Naveen Chandra’s enthusiasm, Ravi Teja praised his co-star’s performance, calling his role “powerful and impactful,” and also lauded his spontaneous dance at the event, describing it as one of the evening’s most entertaining moments.

With Mass Jathara gearing up for release, fans are eager to see Naveen Chandra once again deliver a performance that blends intensity, emotion, and undeniable screen charisma.