Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 Advance Bookings Surge Ahead of 19th September Release

When Subhash Kapoor first brought Arshad Warsi on board for Jolly LLB, few anticipated its massive impact. The film not only turned into a surprise hit but also produced memorable lines that became widely quoted. Buoyed by this success, the creators expanded their vision, leading to Akshay Kumar joining the second installment. Contrary to rumors, Akshay did not replace Warsi.

Now, Jolly LLB 3 is uniting both stars, sparking excitement among fans. Scheduled for 19th September, the movie’s recently released trailer has generated considerable anticipation. The film also features accomplished actors such as Gajraj Rao, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas, who are expected to add both emotional depth and comic moments to the story.

Advance bookings for the movie have begun in stages, and the response has been remarkable. So far, ticket sales have reached Rs 62.97 lakh, with more than 19,000 passes sold. Just a day earlier, only 7,000 tickets were sold, indicating a near threefold increase in a single day. Including bulk bookings, the total advance collection has crossed Rs 2 crore. With more than 3,500 screenings now available for pre-booking, industry analysts predict a strong opening of around Rs 10 crore, with potential to exceed Rs 15 crore through positive word-of-mouth, marking the franchise’s biggest launch yet.

For Akshay Kumar, the film comes at a time when he has been regaining his box office momentum post-pandemic. Recent successes like Kesari - Chapter 2 and Housefull 5 have reinforced his position. He will next appear in Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla, slated for next year, and has completed the first schedule of Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan, marking their first collaboration since Tashan. Additionally, excitement continues to build around the long-awaited Hera Pheri 3, which is expected to start shooting soon, reuniting Akshay with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

With its blend of courtroom drama, humor, and star-studded cast, Jolly LLB 3 is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases this September.