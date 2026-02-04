Adivi Sesh–Mrunal’s Dacoit Likely to Postpone Release to Avoid Clash With Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

The battle for March 19, 2026, is getting increasingly intense as multiple star-driven films line up for release on the same day. With Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 raising expectations through its teaser and Yash’s Toxic promising a thunderous theatrical arrival, the date has quickly turned into a high-risk, high-reward zone. In the middle of this clash, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming pan-India film Dacoit may opt for a strategic retreat.

Industry chatter suggests that although Dacoit was initially planned as a festive release during Eid and Gudi Padwa, the makers are now rethinking the timing. Rather than competing directly with two massive commercial ventures, the team is reportedly eyeing a solo release window to give the film its due spotlight.

Reports indicate that April is emerging as a strong alternative. With filming wrapping up and post-production progressing smoothly, the makers are said to be confident about the film’s content and are keen on choosing a date that maximizes theatrical reach and audience attention. An updated release announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Dacoit brings together Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in prominent roles and is being mounted as a bilingual project in Telugu and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo and backed by producers Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang.

Interestingly, Adivi Sesh has previously downplayed concerns around box-office clashes. Recalling the release of Major alongside bigger films, he had stated that confidence in content matters more than competition—a philosophy the team may now be applying by choosing the right release window rather than the most crowded one.