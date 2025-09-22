Adhira Poster: Kalyan Dasari Vs SJ Suryah in Prasanth Varma's Film

Creative force Prasanth Varma, known for redefining genres with his daring, larger-than-life entertainers, is once again teaming up with RKD Studios for an ambitious superhero spectacle. After pioneering the zombie genre in Telugu cinema and delivering India’s first original superhero saga HanuMan, the visionary filmmaker is now expanding his dream with Adhira.

The film introduces debutant Kalyan Dasari in the titular role, alongside powerhouse actor S. J. Suryah. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal’s RKD Studios, Adhira is being mounted on a grand scale, marking a significant milestone for the studio.

Carrying forward the legacy of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Adhira draws inspiration from Indian itihasas while blending cutting-edge cinematic style. Each PVCU chapter is crafted as a standalone spectacle, yet contributes to an interconnected superhero universe with unique stories, visuals, and themes.

The makers recently unveiled S. J. Suryah’s striking character poster, setting social media abuzz. Against the backdrop of an erupting volcano, Suryah appears as a fearsome demon-like force — horned, fierce, and draped in raw tribal attire. Kneeling before him is Kalyan Dasari as Adhira, armored in sleek, futuristic battle gear, his eyes burning with unyielding determination. The imagery teases an epic clash of power, grit, and destiny between a ruthless villain and a thunder-charged hero.

“Adhira is not just a film, it’s a storm waiting to be unleashed,” promise the makers. With high-octane action, breathtaking visuals, and emotionally charged drama, the movie aims to deliver a true big-screen thunderclap — one that ignites both spectacle and sentiment.

Cinematographer Shivendra, who earlier collaborated with Varma on HanuMan, returns to helm the visuals. Sri Charan Pakala is onboard as Music Director, bringing his signature intensity to the soundtrack, while Sri Nagendra Tangala designs the production canvas. The rest of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming weeks.

With Adhira, Prasanth Varma takes another bold step in crafting India’s first homegrown superhero universe, where mythology meets modern-day cinematic brilliance.