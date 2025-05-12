Hero Vishal’s Health Update: Fatigue Caused by Skipping Meals

There are several rumours and speculations circulating about actor Vishal's health. In response, the actor's team has issued a clarification. In a statement released by Vishal's team it is said that the actor suffered fatigue and fainted after he skipped his afternoon meal.

The statement reads, "We would like to clarify recent reports regarding Actor Vishal’s health. During his appearance as Chief Guest at an event organized by the transgender community, Vishal experienced a brief episode of fatigue and fainted. It was later confirmed that he had skipped his regular meal that afternoon, having only consumed juice, which likely led to a drop in energy levels. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors conducted a thorough check-up.

Fortunately, there is no cause for concern. The medical team has confirmed that Vishal is in good health and has advised him to maintain regular meal timings going forward. He is currently doing well and recovering with rest. We thank everyone for their concern and continued support."