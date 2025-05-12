Apple Set to Add AI Search to Safari, Challenging Google

Apple is said to be set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) features into its Safari browser, marking a significant change in its web search strategy and perhaps diminishing its long-standing dependence on Google.

The announcement comes as the tech company aims to future-proof its offerings amid increased competition in AI and evolving user trends. Apple Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue revealed during the recent Google antitrust trial that Apple is seriously considering AI-based search utilities for Safari, potentially launching as early as next year.

AI Search in Safari: What's Coming?

Cue uncovered that although no current AI tools come close to Apple's high bar, the company is in talks with leading AI players such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity. The goal: to embed smarter, context-aware search capabilities directly into Safari.

This move may be a turning point in Apple's service strategy, as the company aims to provide a more personalized, streamlined browsing experience—without relying exclusively on outside search engines.

Pressure Mounts on Apple-Google Search Deal

For over two decades, Google has been Safari’s default search engine, in a deal estimated to be worth around $20 billion annually to Apple. However, recent data shows Safari experienced its first-ever drop in search traffic in 22 years—a decline that directly affects Apple’s share of advertising revenue from Google searches.

This decline has caused concern within Apple, with the company looking to rethink its strategy as it moves through an increasingly changing digital environment.

AI Partnerships Underway: Being Flexible

Although having a close working relationship with OpenAI, Apple is reserving its options. CEO Tim Cook underscored that Apple is positioning itself in a flexible way, enabling the company to pivot as AI technologies develop and new leaders emerge within the field.

One such opportunity is Google's Gemini AI. Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed discussions are ongoing to introduce Gemini on iPhones—quite possibly by the end of 2025. This indicates that Apple might seek a dual-track AI strategy with several AI suppliers to strengthen its ecosystem.



A New Era for Safari and Apple's Web Services

With AI search on the horizon, Apple is boldly setting the stage to transform Safari into something beyond a browser. Intelligent search features may change user experiences and minimize Apple's dependency on legacy web search partners.

With increasing competition in the space of AI, Apple's drive toward smarter, AI-based tools is an indicator of its commitment to innovation and willingness to spearhead the next generation of tech development.