England to consider Joe Root, Ben Stokes for Champions Trophy despite limited 50-over appearances

London, Aug 27 (IANS) England cricket selectors are keeping their options open for the 2025 Champions Trophy as they consider including Joe Root and Ben Stokes, despite neither playing a 50-over match since the 2023 World Cup.

Root, who has been rested, and Stokes, recovering from injury, are notably absent from England’s upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia and the November tour of the West Indies. Both players are instead focused on England’s Test tours to Pakistan and New Zealand during that period.

The Champions Trophy, set to begin in mid-February 2025 in Pakistan, will be preceded by three ODIs in India at the start of the same month, serving as England’s primary preparation.

These matches will provide Root, Stokes, and other all-format players like Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, their only chance to fine-tune their 50-over skills ahead of the tournament.

Luke Wright, England’s selector, emphasised the importance of assembling the strongest possible squad for the tournament. "There’s no Test cricket around at that point, so it allows us to play our strongest team," Wright said at Lord’s on Tuesday.

"The schedule over this next period up until Christmas is crazy, so there will be opportunities for guys to stake their claim. But come the Champions Trophy, we will be able to pick our strongest side."

Root’s performance at the 2023 World Cup was below par, averaging 30.66 as England exited the tournament with just three wins from nine group-stage games. His limited exposure to 50-over cricket ahead of that competition was a contributing factor, but Wright defended the decision to rest him against Australia, citing the demands placed on the veteran batter throughout his career. "We’ve asked a lot of Joe," Wright said. "There’s no reason why he can’t then come into the major tournaments…we know how important Joe is to the England team."

Wright also highlighted the challenges players face in adapting to formats they seldom play. "It’s a challenge for everyone, isn’t it? And even more so for us in England…Those top players are able to adapt as well as possible, as I don’t think it’s as big a problem for them as it would be for some of the others."

As England transitions towards the Champions Trophy, the squad has also seen changes in other areas. Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow have been dropped from both the T20I and ODI squads, although Wright was quick to clarify that their international careers are not necessarily over. "They’re disappointed to miss out," he admitted. "I certainly won’t be saying that that’s the end for them."

In their place, three uncapped players—Jacob Bethell, Josh Hull, and John Turner—have been included for the series against Australia. "It’s nice for guys to get 50-over cricket under their belts: we don’t play much of it," Wright said. He also stressed the importance of managing players’ welfare amid a packed international calendar.

Despite a recent dip in England’s white-ball fortunes, including losing their status as world champions in both ODI and T20 formats, Jos Buttler has retained the captaincy. The pressure is on Buttler to rejuvenate a squad that has seen mixed results since their 2019 World Cup triumph. Buttler is expected to hand the gloves to Phil Salt during the three T20Is against Australia but is likely to resume wicketkeeping duties in the ODIs.

Wright acknowledged the need to inject new energy into the white-ball setup but dismissed any notion of complacency within the squad. "I wouldn’t say [things have been] stale," he said.

"Those guys have given us some of the best times we’ve had in white-ball cricket. It’s life… it’s a great time now: without a World Cup just around the corner as there hasn’t been for a while, it’s an opportunity to blood some new players."

As England prepares for the road ahead, Wright hinted at a period of transition and experimentation within the squad. September’s series against Australia represents a significant shake-up, with England moving away from their previously steadfast reliance on their established core.

"We haven’t needed to [take risks in selection] with the white-ball team," Wright explained. "They’ve been one of the outstanding teams. We’re very lucky to have had that team for such a long time."

