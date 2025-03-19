Encroachments from roads in Gurugram to be cleared within 10 days

Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified its drive against encroachment and will remove all unauthorised entities and structures in Sector-29 and other areas of the city within 10 days' time to further resolve the rampant issue of encroachment in Leisure Valley Park and areas within its surroundings, officials said on Wednesday.

GMDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shyamal Misra, had recently visited the park and flagged the issue of encroachments found on government land.

He also directed to ensure that the park and its facilities are maintained for the benefit of the public.

Issues pertaining to Gurugram's Sector-29 were also raised at various platforms by Gurugram-based Advocate Ravinder Jain, who is a member of the District Grievance Committee.

Swinging into action, GMDA District Town Planner (DTP)-cum-Nodal Officer for Encroachments in Gurugram, R.S. Batth, along with the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officers inspected various areas of Sector-29.

More than 100 unauthorised jhuggies (slums) were found encroaching the government land adjoining the Leisure Valley Park.

Directives were earlier issued to the slum dwellers by the concerned officers to vacate the premises but they had failed to clear the space.

During the inspection visit, it was also noticed that shopkeepers in a Booth Market in Gurugram's Sector-29 were utilising the public place as their private area and had taken five times the area over their allotted shop spaces.

Additionally, illegal parking of buses was also reported in the parking of Leisure Valley Park.

The space which has been designated for visitor parking was encroached by these buses, which were stationed without any due permission.

R.S. Baath instructed all violators to clear their encroachment within two days' time.

HSVP officials will also be issuing notice to all offenders violating the norms.

During the inspection visit on Wednesday, R.S. Batth, the Enforcement wing of GMDA, along with officials of HSVP Estate Office-2 were present.

“Sector-29 is among the central locations of Gurugram and the Leisure Valley Park is one of the important landmarks of the city. All efforts will be taken to clear these key areas and make them encroachment-free. All concerned departments will cohesively tackle the situation within next 10 days," Batth said.

