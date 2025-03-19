‘Panchayat’ makers team up with Ministry of Panchayati Raj to create engaging, message-driven rural content

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The makers of the superhit streaming show ‘Panchayat’ have joined forces with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to portray rural development through their sketches. The partnership aims to bring compelling narratives highlighting key rural development initiatives. The themes include Women Empowerment, Own Source Revenue, and Technology-Driven Growth.

The first of these sketches, ‘Asli Pradhan Kaun?’ premiered on TVF’s official YouTube channel recently. The video has been created within the universe of ‘Panchayat’, and sheds light on the importance of women’s voices in governance and the impact of grievance redressal mechanisms at the grassroots level. It features Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik.

Talking about the same, Neena Gupta said, “It’s always a pleasure to be part of stories that have a purpose. Asli Pradhan Kaun? is not just another sketch, it is a reflection of real-life challenges faced by women in rural India. I am excited for audiences to see how beautifully this message has been woven into TVF’s signature storytelling”.

The second sketch, ‘The Drive and the Dispute’ explores environmental sustainability and the role of technology in governance. The story revolves around a tree plantation event in Phulera, where Panchayat members Vikas and Prahlad attempt to promote afforestation efforts, only to be challenged by their nemesis, Banrakas, who accuses them of corruption.

A journalist investigating the missing saplings uncovers the truth using a drone deployed for the Svamitva land survey scheme, exposing Banrakas as the real culprit. The resolution humorously underscores the importance of accountability, with Banrakas being forced to plant 200 new trees. The sketch effectively showcases the practical use of the Meri Panchayat app for transparent data management and the Panchayat Development Index (PDI) for structured governance.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said, “The extraordinary viewership of our first special episode, ‘Asli Pradhan Kaun?’ garnering over 12 lakh views within hours of its release on 4th March 2025, even while competing with the India-Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match, demonstrates the immense potential of infotainment as a medium for meaningful public engagement. The fact that this film has now reached nearly 76 lakh viewers within just ten days validates our approach to communication strategy”.

Currently, ‘Asli Pradhan Kaun?’ has reached 7.6 million views, while ‘The Drive and the Dispute’ stands at 5.5 million views, reflecting the continued engagement and impact of these narratives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.