Encounter breaks out at Reasi in J&K

Jammu, Sep 4 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

"Encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two Militants. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

