Emma Roberts calls aunt Julia's classics 'comfort' movies to watch

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Actress Emma Roberts says she has downloaded her Oscar-winning aunt Julia Roberts' movies and watches them for comfort when she is by herself.

Emma, who is the niece of Hollywood star Julia Roberts, made this revelation in an interview with Variety, reports people.com.

When asked if the two might ever work together in a movie, Emma said: “I would love to find the perfect project for me and my aunt, and I know that there will be something. But it’s never been the right thing.”

“She’s the best, and I want to do something with her. We send each other books and talk about stuff, but it hasn’t been right.”

Emma is okay with just watching her Oscar-winning aunt’s "comfort" work.

“I watch her movies when I’m on location and by myself. I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort. My Best Friend’s Wedding and America’s Sweethearts are my safe movies,” she said.

Emma, the daughter of Julia's older brother Eric Roberts, has opened up about her relationship with the veteran actress in past interviews, always maintaining that there’s no pressure to live up to Julia’s success.

Speaking about her own work, Emma discussed how she tunes out the criticism she sometimes receives.

In her latest film, titled 'Space Cadet', Emma plays a Florida party girl who becomes the only hope for a NASA space program.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.