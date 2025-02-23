Eight Vadodara jail inmates to appear in Gujarat Board exams

Vadodara, Feb 23 (IANS) The Vadodara jail in Gujarat is witnessing a unique academic spirit as eight inmates gear up to appear for board exams this year -- four for Class 10 and four for Class 12.

Jail authorities believe that providing an educational environment helps inmates reintegrate into society with purpose and skills, reducing the chances of reoffending. According to Welfare Officer Mahesh Rathod, some of the inmates appearing for the Class 12 exams are in their late twenties and voluntarily opted to continue their education.

Having completed Class 11 before incarceration, they now aim to pass their board exams and later pursue higher education through IGNOU.

Alongside formal studies, the inmates receive vocational training in carpentry, welding, tailoring, and plumbing, equipping them with skills that improve their chances of securing employment post-release. Last year, five inmates appeared for the Class 12 exams, out of which four passed and are now pursuing graduation.

Authorities stress that creating a structured learning environment inside prisons ensures that inmates leave with knowledge and skills rather than returning to a cycle of crime.

By focusing on rehabilitation through education, the prison system aims to turn incarceration into an opportunity for transformation, proving that second chances can lead to a new beginning. In Gujarat, prison authorities have implemented educational programmes enabling inmates to appear for board examinations, facilitating their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

These initiatives, often in collaboration with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), allow inmates to pursue formal education while serving their sentences.

Over the years, there has been a notable increase in inmate participation in these examinations. In 2016, approximately 134 inmates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. This number rose to 155 in 2017 and further to 183 in 2018, with 155 inmates taking the Class 10 exam and 28 appearing for the Class 12 exam. In 2024, nine prisoners serving life sentences at Surat's Lajpore Central Jail successfully cleared the GSEB Class 12 examinations, reflecting the positive impact of educational opportunities within the prison system.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.