Eight injured in accidental firing during funeral in MP's Alirajpur

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) In a tragic incident in Lodni village of Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, eight individuals, including a child, sustained serious injuries when a bullet from a 12-bore licensed gun was discharged.

The incident occurred under the Sondwa police station area at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday during a funeral procession.

According to a senior police officer in Alirajpur, the incident took place during the last rites of Nahar Singh, a resident of the village who had passed away earlier on Friday.

Under tribal traditions, it is customary to burn firecrackers and fire in the air as a mark of respect during funeral ceremonies, the officer said.

"It cannot be said if the accused sarpanch pulled the trigger early or the shot was fired accidentally or intentionally, only after investigation the cause of the incident will be ascertained," he said.

While police sources said the accused adhered to the tradition of firing a shot. He might be in the process of firing the shot in the air but the bullet discharged mid-way.

Prima facie it was unintended firing that caused gun pellets to scatter, striking eight individuals who were part of the funeral procession, they said.

The injured were initially rushed to the Umrali Health Center for immediate medical attention. From there, they were transported to the district hospital using various means of transportation, including motorcycles and other available vehicles.

After receiving first aid at the district hospital Alirajpur, seven of the injured were referred to MY Hospital in Indore for advanced treatment. Among them, four individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

One of the injured, a nine-year-old child named Prem Prakash, sustained a pellet wound in his leg.

Since his injuries were not life-threatening, his family took him home after treatment at the district hospital, the police officer said.

The police have taken swift action by registering a case under Section 100 (culpable homicide) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita, along with other relevant provisions, against Sarpanch Nan Singh.

However other police sources said his nephew, Gamla Singh Dabar is also under scanner as the firearm involved in the incident was registered under his name, and the case pertains to handing over a licensed weapon to another person who "misused" it.

The senior officer refused to comment on it by saying "Only after investigation any comment on the incident will be possible. As of now, the Sarpanch is accused."

Those injured in the incident include Prem Prakash (9) from Lodni, Ranchhod Richadia (65) from Mundla, Jhungla Kamaliya (45) from Lodni, Sunil Hardas (17) from Lodni, Rohit Ristram (22) from Lodni, Rakesh Madhu Singh (35) from Bejda, Omprakash Bhushla (23) from Bejda, and Bhangdia Ichchha (26) from Lodni.

