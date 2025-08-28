Will Kerala Govt Reduce Onam Holidays? Education Minister’s Clarification

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has made it clear that the state government does not plan to shorten this year's Onam holidays. While responding to the topic on Tuesday, the minister said several posts on social media announcing shortening of school holidays were "completely baseless and misleading.

The minister used his official Facebook page to clarify. He assured the parents, students, and teachers that the holiday schedule is not altered, and the Education Department has never made any decision to modify or reduce the Onam vacation.

Earlier, a report from a section of social media outlets had indicated that the government, with the support of some religious bodies, had decided to reduce the Onam festival period. Sivankutty categorically dismissed these reports, emphasizing that at no point was such a proposal ever on the table.

The minister also cautioned against the spread of false information on purpose. He noted that it is possible to cause unnecessary anxiety among students and parents through the distribution of false information about holidays. He reminded them that passing on fabricated news is a criminal offense according to the law and advised individuals to check facts before sharing such information.

Onam Holidays Intact

With this explanation, it is now evident that the Onam holidays in the traditional sense will go on without any cut. Students and families can enjoy the festival period with the regular vacation break, without any interference in the holiday schedule.

