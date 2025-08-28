Telangana Holiday Alert: August 28 Declared a Holiday in These Districts

In the wake of incessant heavy rainfall battering several districts of Telangana, the district administrations have declared today, August 28, as a holiday for all schools and colleges in the affected areas. This decision comes as a welcome relief to students who had been eagerly celebrating the Vinayak Chavithi festival just a day ago.

The districts of Medak, Nirmal, and Kamareddy have been severely affected by the heavy rainfall, with waterlogging and flooding reported in several areas. In light of the situation, the district collectors have decided to declare a holiday for all educational institutions to ensure the safety of students.

In Medak district, Collector Rahul Raj has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges tomorrow, citing the heavy rainfall and flooding in the area. The collector has also urged people to stay indoors unless necessary and to contact the control room in case of emergencies.

Similarly, in Nirmal district, Collector Abhilash Abhinav has declared a holiday for all government and private schools tomorrow due to the heavy rainfall. The district has been experiencing severe flooding, and the authorities are taking precautions to ensure public safety.

In Kamareddy district, the heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption, with several projects and water bodies overflowing. The district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

The district administrations are working tirelessly to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions caused by the heavy rainfall. Students and parents are advised to follow the instructions of the authorities and take necessary precautions to stay safe

