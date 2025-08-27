Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: YS Jagan Performs Special Puja At YSRCP Headquarters in Tadepalli

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organized at the party headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday (August 27).

YS Jagan performed the first puja and offered aarti to Lord Ganesh.

As per YS Jagan’s earlier schedule, the former Chief Minister was supposed to participate in the Ganapathi Puja organized at Rani Gari Thota in Vijayawada on Wednesday morning. However, the plan was canceled due to incessant rains. Subsequently, it was decided that the YSRCP president would offer prayers and perform the auspicious puja at the Tadepalli office.

Several YSRCP leaders, including Lella Appireddy, Talashila Raghuram, Devineni Avinash, and former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, took part in the celebrations.